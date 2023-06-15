'The Village off King' tent city in Dawson City, Yukon, is one step closer to reality

Dawson City, Yukon, is one step closer to having a tent city again.

During a town council meeting this week, the Klondike Visitors Association's (KVA) proposal to create accommodation for seasonal workers was unanimously passed by councillors.

"We're obviously feeling pretty grateful," said Ricky Mawunganidze, executive director of the KVA.

With that hurdle out of the way, Mawunganidze said now it's time to move forward with securing a development permit.

Once granted, he said construction can begin on what is being called "The Village off King," between King and York Streets, within the historic town site. The plan is to construct 20 wall tents, some washrooms, and a cook shack.

"We've already been working with city staff on some of the details," Mawunganidze said. "Hopefully we can begin development as soon as that's approved."

Mawunganidze said he's aiming to break ground on July 1. He said if everything goes to plan the first group of tent city tenants could move in at the end of July.

"Our hope is to have construction done for mid-late July with full usage next summer" he said.

The lot for the tent city, located between King Street and York Street, is owned by Yukon Spaces but has been offered to the KVA free of charge for 3 years. (Chris MacIntyre/CBC)

The lot is owned by local company Yukon Spaces.

Mawunganidze said the group has graciously offered to let the KVA use the lot free of charge for three years.

Mawunganidze emphasized that this project will be a success in part because of the collaboration between community partners, to tackle a community problem.

"Our operators depend heavily on seasonal workers, and the availability of seasonal accommodations becomes a critical factor at being able to attract people to our community," he told CBC News.

"So there's benefits. Not just for tourism operators who are now able to fill those positions that need accommodations attached to them, but it also makes for a better visitor experience which additional benefits to our tourism economy."

Dawson City Mayor Bill Kendrick agreed that the project will be one solution to the accommodation shortage in town, and said the town would continue to help see the project come to fruition.

"We all support it," Kendrick said. "I think there's a few more steps that involve the Yukon Government and of course the KVA, but we look forward to it happening."

Cameron Webb, a spokesperson for Yukon's Department of Tourism and Culture, told CBC News that the Yukon Government agreed to contribute $15,000 toward the planning phase of the project.

He said now that the project has been approved by Dawson City Council, discussions with the KVA will take place around further funding for construction. Future funding will be split between the KVA and the government of Yukon.