Temperature drops, rain falls as Yellowknife wildfire enters critical day

People who were evacuated from Yellowknife due to an approaching wildfire are watching from places like Alberta to see what happens with the ongoing fires in the Northwest Territories.

Winds coming from the northwest Saturday could push the wildfire burning out of control near Yellowknife closer to city limits, but the N.W.T. capital saw some reprieve overnight as rain fell and temperatures cooled off.

It was 12 C in Yellowknife Saturday morning, though expected to heat up again Sunday. The wildfire is still roughly 15 kilometres away.

Flights out of Yellowknife are starting to ramp down, with an estimated 95 per cent of Yellowknifers having already left. Many of those who remain are either essential workers or are involved with the emergency response, and many of those are expected to depart for Winnipeg Saturday.

Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty said Saturday morning about 1,600 non-essential people remain in Yellowknife. She said there are still flights out if those people can't make the drive.

She repeated the call for those people to leave before the situation gets worse.

"If there's an emergency, we really want to focus on the emergency at hand, and not doing the emergency evacuation," she said.

With winds expected to gust toward Yellowknife, Alty said one of the main priorities for the city is still making sure people can leave.

She said the wildfire northwest of the city has been moving slower than forecasted, with good conditions for water bombers to fly.