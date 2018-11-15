Telegraph Creek reopens 102 days after evacuation order

People are set to return to Telegraph Creek today, which will surely be an emotional day for many in the small community.

"At the end of the day the evacuation order will be rescinded," said Feddie Louie, director of the local Tahltan Emergency Operations Centre.

Louie says people will find a very different community when they return.

"They're going to see some empty spots where houses used to be," she said. "They're going see a new subdivision and they're going to see a community that doesn't look like what they left behind."

It's been 102 days since the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine ordered the evacuation of the community and surrounding areas.

Telegraph Creek lost 21 homes in the Alkali Lake wildfire as well as dozens of other structures.

Since then, new modular homes have been installed as part of the rebuilding effort and more homes are being renovated within the Tahltan reserve and surrounding community.

The end result is "everybody who is an ordinary year-round resident of Telegraph Creek will have a home to return to," says Louie, though some of this housing is still temporary.

'All health issues have been addressed'

Louie says at least $12 million has been spent on rebuilding so far. This includes fixing the community's water system and septic systems which were damaged during the fire.

She added "trees have been removed and land has been cleared and all that was burned has been cleaned up."

Louie says the community's schools, nursing station, houses and a local store all had to be repaired and cleaned, as they were saturated with smoke.

However, after those buildings "are ready to come back online," she said noting that "all health issues have been addressed."

However, Louie adds the community is still "nowhere near" fully restored.

The community's health centre has not yet reopened. Modular homes are being installed to provide housing for nursing staff by next week.

So far, benefit concerts and other fundraisers have raised more than $85,000 to clean up the community and help residents whose homes have been destroyed by the fire.