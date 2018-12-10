Telegraph Creek reconstruction on schedule, gets fundraising boost

Reconstruction efforts in Telegraph Creek, B.C., have received a big financial boost.

Local mining companies working in Tahltan traditional territory have pitched in more than $40,000 in the last two weeks. The community has been building new homes and cleaning up after wildfires earlier this year.

Tahltan Band council Chief Rick McLean says the community will decide how to use the funds once everyone has moved back.

"We're tidying up but getting people home and that's our focus right now. We really want to see where our funding shortfalls are, or aren't, over the next month here and put those dollars to use where we need them," he said.

Fundraisers under the banner of "Tahltan Strong" have so far raised more than $80,000.

The total cleanup bill has surpassed $12 million.

"Building anything in a remote community is extremely expensive and we're certainly thankful to all of those companies contributing to that fund," McLean said.

He adds that reconstruction is on schedule, to have all homes available for residents to move in by Christmas.

"We're getting there day by day. The crews are working hard in Telegraph," McLean said.

Burnt trees can be seen far around the community, showing the results of the Alkali Lake wildfire. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

'Heavy lifting' happening now as community rebuilds

Justin Himmelright works with Skeena Resources, a junior mining company that operates in Tahltan traditional territory exploring for gold.

The company's operations were not affected by the wildfire, but many employees are Tahltan or have family affected by the evacuation order.

"A lot of the heavy lifting is coming now with the rebuilding of the community. We wanted to try and work together," he said of different companies working on the fundraiser. "We're seeing personal contributions as well as companies that are working in the Tahltan traditional territory who are aware of the impact in Telegraph Creek and are leaning in."

So far at least eight corporate partners have contributed to a Gofundme campaign, which also collects personal donations.

The campaign's goal is to raise $250,000.

Destroyed homes have been removed from Telegraph Creek, leaving empty lots. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Community pledges music festival this summer

McLean says the community is planning a big party to say thanks. Planning has begun for a music festival in early August in Telegraph Creek.

"I'm extremely humbled and grateful for everybody who stepped up to the plate to donate money and clothes and food and time. It's been a very compassionate response to our nation and our people from all over the Yukon, from B.C. — all over the place. And we certainly want to do a proper thank you," he said.