Teen charged in crack bust at Inuvik airport

A 17-year-old is facing three charges after a crack bust at the Inuvik airport on Tuesday.

He's been charged with possession of cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking and breach of a peace bond.

Police say they seized nearly half a kilogram of crack cocaine.

"Our community is safer after taking these drugs off the street." wrote Olena Newmen, the acting commander for the RCMP in Inuvik.

The youth cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.