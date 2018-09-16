Teddy bears get checkup at Whitehorse General Hospital

If you went down to the Whitehorse General Hospital Saturday, you were sure of a big surprise.

The hospital held its second annual Teddy Bear Clinic. Kids brought their teddy bears for a checkup and to check out the hospital.

Yukon Hospital Foundation president Karen Forward says the event is a chance for children to become more comfortable with the hospital.

"Last year we heard from a lot of parents that even coming into the parking lot was a more positive experience after the Teddy Bear Clinic," said Forward.

Kids got to learn about the magnetic resonance imaging scanner at the Whitehorse General Hospital as part of the Teddy Bear Clinic. (Jane Sponagle/CBC)

Children took their teddies around to stations run by nurses and doctors to check their blood pressure or to get a stitch. They could even see inside their teddies thanks to medical imaging like an ultrasound, x-ray or MRI.

Kids could also take their teddy bears to a makeshift operating room where the teddy had make-believe surgery and a lollipop was extracted very carefully from inside the teddy's tummy.

"I wanted Prince to not be sick anymore," said six-year-old Riley Rawlings about her giant stuffed brown bear.

"He has a big stomach ache because of a lollipop. I can prove it," she said, holding up the candy the doctor gave her after Prince's surgery.

Rawlings said she's not scared of the hospital, but the clinic is good for little kids to visit and not be scared.

Sarah Edwards with her three-year-old daughter, Julianna. Julianna brought her stuffed hippo Lindsay for a check up.

Sarah Edwards brought her three-year-old daughter Julianna and purple stuffed hippo Lindsay to the clinic.

"It gives us an opportunity to show our kids the hospital is not a scary place all the time. People are here to help," said Sarah Edwards.

Edwards said Julianna had previously been admitted for a few weeks, so she's hoping Saturday's event will turn around her opinion of the place.

Julianna said she had fun and that Lindsay the hippo is feeling better after her check up.