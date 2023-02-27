Team Yukon takes bronze in relay at Canada Winter Games

Team Yukon's biathlon duo claimed the territory's first medal of the Canada Winter Games, skiing and shooting their way to bronze on Friday.

Cole Germain, 18, and Cheyenne Tirschmann, 15, came in just seconds behind Team Alberta, which took silver in the single mixed relay event, and less than a minute behind Team Quebec, which won gold.

The two teammates were tracking how well they were doing as they went, something Tirschmann said helped motivate her in skiing.

"It really helps me get up those hills quicker," she said.

The weather in P.E.I., where the Games are being held, threw them "a bit of a curveball," Germain said.

"It was super windy and pretty snowy, and that's kind of something we get quite a bit back at home. So I certainly think that helped," he said.

He said he had to adjust his rifle's sight to compensate for the weather — something Tirschmann said she had to do, as well.

"My first bout, it really affected it. I needed a correction afterward. But my rifle was well-accustomed to the conditions, and I guess, I just hit the targets. I was lucky," Tirschmann said.

Tirschmann and Germain are going to both be competing in cross-country skiing this week.

Biathlon wrapped up Saturday with mixed relay, where Team Yukon nearly nabbed bronze again, finishing fourth just behind Team Alberta.