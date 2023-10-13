Teacher aide at Iqaluit school facing sex-related charges

A teacher's aide from Nakasuk School is facing multiple sex-related and child pornography charges.

Iqaluit RCMP arrested Samuel Tagalik, 30, on Sept. 25.

Tagalik is now facing charges of sexual exploitation, invitation to sexual touching, luring and possession of child pornography.

"Investigators are looking into historical incidents believed to have occurred in 2018, involving former students," reads a news release.

Tagalik's next court appearance will be on Oct. 30 in Iqaluit.