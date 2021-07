ᒪᐃᓇ ᐃᓱᓪᓗᑕᐅᑉ ᐊᐱᖅᓱᖃᑦᑕᖅᑕᖏᓐᓂᒃ ᑕᐅᓱᓐᓂᒃᑯᑦ ᓈᓚᖃᑦᑕᕆᑦ

ᑕᐅᓱᓐᓂ (Tausunni) 6:49 ᔫᐃ ᓇᐅᔪᖅ, ᑐᒥᑎᑦ, Joey Nowyuk, Tumitit album release

ᑐᓴᕐᕕᖃᕐᓂᐊᖅᑐᒍᑦ 25-ᓂᒃ ᐊᕐᕌᒍᓕᒃ ᔫᐃ ᓇᐅᔪᖅ ᐅᖃᐅᓯᖃᖅᑎᓪᓗᒍ ᐃᙱᒐᖏᑕ ᒥᔅᓵᓄᑦ ᖃᓄᕐᓗ ᐃᙱᖃᑦᑕᕆᐊᓯᓐᓂᕐᒪᖔᖅ. ᑕᔅᓱᒪᐅᑉ ᕿᓪᓕᖅᑐᖓ ᑐᒦᑦ ᒥᔅᓵᓄᑦ. We hear from 25- year-old Joey Nowyuk about how he started his singing career, as he released his album Tumitit. 6:49