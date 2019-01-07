Man charged with attempted murder in Yellowknife has history of violence, records show

Court records show that a man accused of attacking his estranged partner on Dec. 31 in Yellowknife has been in almost constant trouble with the law for more than two years.

Dressed in a prison-issued green sweatshirt and grey sweatpants, Tariq St. Croix, who was charged with attempted murder in relation to the alleged attack, made a brief appearance in court Friday.

The victim — St. Croix's ex — was taken to hospital after the attack and treated for multiple stab wounds, her mother told CBC. The mother said that though some of the wounds were deep, they all missed vital organs. She also said two children were present during the attack.

At the time he was charged with attempted murder, St. Croix was also facing a charge of assault on another victim and breaching the terms of his probation. St. Croix has pleaded not guilty to those charges. His trial is scheduled to resume in April.

Over the past two years, the 24-year-old from St. Lucia has been convicted of assault causing bodily harm, assault, resisting arrest, failing to comply with an emergency protection order taken out against him, uttering threats and breaching court orders, according to court documents. Several of the convictions involved attacks against his ex.

In a victim impact statement the ex-partner filed in a previous case, when St. Croix was convicted of assault causing bodily harm, the ex-partner said she was pregnant at the time and the baby she was carrying was injured in the attack on her. For that attack, St. Croix was sentenced to five and a half months in jail and 18 months probation.

In that statement, the woman said the attack was a reminder of her painful family history of abusive relationships. She said her great-grandfather, grandfather, father and her ex-husband all abused their partners.

St. Croix's attempted murder case was adjourned to Jan. 15, under orders to have no contact with his ex.