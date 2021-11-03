Targeted COVID-19 restrictions in Hay River, K'atl'odeeche First Nation could lift sooner than expected

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) plans to loosen gathering restrictions in Hay River, and lift the containment order in K'atl'odeeche First Nation, one week earlier than scheduled — if cases continue to decline in the two communities.

"The expectation is that … there will be no need for the additional week of restrictions that had been set out in those orders," stated a news release from the OCPHO on Tuesday.

The OCPHO intends to revoke the two orders at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. Then the territory-wide COVID-19 gathering order, which is less restrictive, will take effect in the two communities.

The OCPHO reported 30 active COVID-19 cases in Hay River and K'atl'odeeche First Nation Tuesday, a drop of two since Monday, and 27 since Friday.

The number of cases also dropped in Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ, from 34 on Monday to 31 on Tuesday.

In Behchokǫ, the number of cases dropped by one from Monday, to 20.

Inuvik also saw a drop in cases, from eight to five.

Cases drop for seventh day in a row

Overall, the OCPHO said there are 87 active cases in the territory, a decline of seven over the last day. It's the seventh day in a row that the number of cases has dropped in the N.W.T.

The OCPHO said that while the territory "appears to be moving out of the outbreak," it isn't over.

"Residents should continue to practice healthy habits and evaluate their personal level of acceptable risk within requirements set out in the N.W.T.-wide public health order," it said.