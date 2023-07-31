'Caring and compassionate': Kakisa, N.W.T., remembers Tarek Leahy-Chicot

Sheila Chicot says her son enjoyed having friends over and cooking homemade burgers for them.

It's one small example of Taken Leahy-Chicot's "caring and compassionate" nature, says his mom.

"He had a huge heart and love for his friends, 'the boys' as he called them," she said.

Tarek passed away in late June in Hay River while trying to tow a car that was stuck in the beach.

Police said at the time the tow rope "unexpectedly disconnected and struck the 21-year-old man, causing his death."

Since then, Sheila says she's had people reaching out consistently offering their condolences.

"I actually am quite surprised that, you know, the outpouring of people contacting still to this day and some that I don't even know stop in give me hugs and go see his grave," she said. "There's still some friends coming out to the gravesite to this day."

Takek Leahy-Chicot (right) loved spending time on the land. In 2020, he spent a week with a friend in the bush where they harvested a moose and brought it back to the community. (Submitted by Sheila Chicot)

Lloyd Chicot, Tarek's uncle and chief of Ka'a'gee Tu First Nation, spent lots of time on the land with his nephew.

"We always got along," said Lloyd. "He was always helping out when we went out on the land."

He said his nephew was always willing to learn and lend a hand.

"It just automatically came to him when out on the land … He was always out in front like breaking trail for us," said Lloyd. "In that way, I think it was really, really good to do stuff with him."

Tarek also shared that knowledge with others and left an impression on many.

A webpage dedicated to him has dozens of people sharing stories about the young man.

One person said he taught her son "how to drive and fix all kinds of machines" and that he was "surely going to be missed."

After graduating high school , Sheila says Tarek was working toward becoming a heavy equipment mechanic.

He had big plans: "He always said that he had to find a good job and the money started rolling in. He would have to buy a house, meet someone and then get married and you know, further his education and look after the family," said Sheila.

"I always told him, 'Your education comes first. You only get educated once, so you know, we don't need to be starting a big family right now.' And he'd laugh."

She said they were close and would tease each other.

"The love I had for him and the love he had for me, which he verbally told me many times with cards and stuff. I hang on to that."