Vaccine appointments postponed in Taloyoak, Nunavut, as flooding partially closes health centre

Nunavut's Department of Health has suspended nearly all services at Taloyoak's health centre, including vaccinations and dental appointments, as the government assesses flooding damage to the facility.

On Monday, the government stated in a news release the health centre is currently only open for emergency needs, pre-and post-natal care, and infant care services.

Residents who need to go to the health centre must call first, and the building can only be accessed through its side door.

All dental appointments have been cancelled, and vaccination appointments are being postponed until further notice.

Anyone who needs a COVID-19 test should call the territory's hotline at 1-888-975-8601.