Gwich'in designer's earrings land in Vogue magazine

It's a lifelong dream for many fashion designers: to have their work grace the pages of Vogue magazine.

For a Gwich'in designer living in Yellowknife, it's a dream that just came true.

Tania Larsson's jewellery hit the pages of British Vogue last week, with a pair of traditionally inspired earrings featured in the magazine. The earrings include elements of caribou tufting, beading, and muskox horn.

"I think it's exciting for everybody," said Larsson, who had to wait to break the news for over a month before the magazine hit newsstands. "It's really exciting for all the supporters that have been following me for many years. And it's also, you know, that means that if I can do it, anybody can do it. It's not out of reach."

A pair of Larsson's earrings, made with caribou tufting, beadwork and muskox horn, were included in a section of jewellery profiles. (Vogue)

Larsson grew up in France but has roots in the N.W.T.'s Mackenzie Delta region through her mother, Shirley Firth. When she was 15, Larsson moved to Yellowknife and stayed through her high school graduation.

Her career took her to an internship at the Smithsonian Institute and studies at the Institute of American Art in Santa Fe, New Mexico, before returning to Yellowknife in 2017.

Larsson inherited her love of fashion from her mother, she said, who had a love for "high quality." Originally, she believed it came from living in France, but she later realized that it had roots in Gwich'in culture.

"It came from the fact that her mom sewed all their cloths, and she used materials like fur, and they created beautiful pieces and beadwork," she said. "All the care that came into that work."

In some ways, Larsson said, couture in France draws parallels to traditions of Indigenous craftwork, with both featuring materials and designs that have been passed down through generations.

"Whether it's the ribbons to use, or the lace, or the printed fabric that have been passed down through generations ... for me, that's exactly what beaders and sewers and artists are doing in the North.

"There is this knowledge that has been passed down to them ... and they put the utmost care and knowledge, and artistry into their work. So I see a really clear parallel."

Scaling up

Being featured in Vogue is just the latest step in Larsson's rise through the fashion industry. Lately, she's been working with other artists to help with crafting her pieces — a necessity, she says, to meet growing demand.

However, with expansion comes a loss of control. That's something that Larsson said was difficult at first, but that she's grown more comfortable with as she's seen how collaborations can positively impact her work and community.

Tania Larsson in CBC's Yellowknife studio. She says that she hopes her success can inspire others to follow in her path: 'if I can do it, anybody can do it.' (Loren McGinnis/CBC)

"It's really important that I'm able to expand and work with other people so that I can reach and meet the demand, and really share the opportunities that are coming my way," she said.

Those opportunities are growing. The issue of Vogue was only published a few days ago, but Larsson said she's already seen an uptick in orders on her website, and is getting inquiries to participate in fashion shows.

But, with one dream accomplished, another one beckons: Larsson has her sights set on having her work featured by a music superstar.

"My goal is to have Janelle Monáe wear my work," she said. "I just really love her style, and her messages. We'll see how that goes."