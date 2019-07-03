N.W.T. Foster Family Coalition head shortlisted for national award

The executive director of the Foster Family Coalition of the Northwest Territories is one of six finalists for a national award that "recognizes extraordinary Canadians whose efforts have improved the lives of vulnerable children," it was announced Wednesday.

Tammy Roberts was selected for recognition by the Children's Aid Foundation of Canada for The Lynn Factor Stand Up for Kids National Award, which was established in 2018.

Roberts, who has fostered more than 250 children in her own home, says that it was "an honour" to be shortlisted for the award.

"It's been a long career, I'm still doing it. It's definitely a contribution by my entire family because you don't do this on your own," she said.

According to the release, Roberts has worked with at-risk children for 28 years. Currently, she is spearheading a fetal alcohol spectrum disorder resource centre aimed at serving affected youth who are transitioning out of the foster care system.

Roberts says her own background played a role in her career and decision to foster so many youth.

"I remember as a young child, I think I was five, my mom would have the neighbours' kids, there was a large group of them, they would be in the shed and she would feed them," she said.

"I don't think there was child protection services way back then. So I think it's always been a part of my nature and upbringing to care for people or to help people that are in need."

The winner will be selected at a ceremony on Sept. 11, 2019, and will direct a total of $75,000 in grants from the foundation to "a child welfare, child rights or child- and youth-serving organization," according to a news release announcing the finalists.

Roberts says if she wins, she will use the money to finish building and refurbishing Camp Connections, a summer camp for foster children across the N.W.T.