School in Taloyoak, Nunavut, reopens 10 weeks after fuel spill

The only school in Taloyoak, Nunavut, reopened on Monday after being closed for 10 weeks — but not all is back to normal just yet.

Netsilik School, with students from kindergarten to Grade 12, shut after a fuel spill was reported on Feb. 7.

Air filters have now been set up inside and a temporary wall has been also been put up between where the spill occurred and the rest of the school.

"This barrier would contain the smell at the front entrance at the school," said Sonia Osbourne, the assistant deputy minister with Nunavut's Department of Education.

The school's gymnasium entrance is now being used as the main entrance.

During the closure, the school's students attended class at different locations in the community, including the hamlet office and Nunavut Arctic College, Osbourne said.

Osbourne also said students from kindergarten to Grade 9 are now back in the school, while two high school classes are taking place at the college.

"It was a long journey, however it was necessary to do due process to ensuring the safety of our students and staff in our building," Osbourne said.

Sonia Osbourne, assistant deputy minister with Nunavut's Department of Education, says remediation of the Netsilik School in Taloyoak will take place this summer. (Emma Tranter/CBC )

Osbourne said the the department contracted consultants from Tetra Tech, an engineering firm, to assess the spill and the air quality in the school.

The local District Education Authority made the decision to open the school.

Osbourne said the students were given laptops and learning packages during the closure, similar to what they were given when the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools.

Osbourne traveled to Taloyoak with staff from the departments of Community and Government Services and Health to visit the school back in March.

"As soon as we entered the entrance of that school, we experienced that strong smell," Osbourne said.

Tetra Tech will monitor the air quality in the school every two weeks.

A full remediation of the spill will be done this summer once students are out of the classroom, Osbourne said.