A fuel spill at the only school in Taloyoak, Nunavut, means the community has been without a critical space for eight weeks.

The spill at Netsilik School was first reported on Feb. 7 and it's unclear when the school will reopen.

Chuck Pizzo-Lyall, Taloyoak's mayor, said students from kindergarten to Grade 12 have been learning at Taloyoak's community centre in the meantime. Other programming that takes place at the school has been put on hold.

"We're trying our best to keep school going for the kids," he said.

Pizzo-Lyall said a community meeting was held on Tuesday night to discuss next steps for the school.

When parents stepped inside the school, they said the smell was too strong.

"The smell of fuel is still reeking in the school," Pizzo-Lyall said.

"Some people were getting headaches and they thought it was still not suitable for our children to go back to school."

No answers from officials

The Taloyoak District Education Authority directed CBC's questions to the Department of Education.

The Department of Education said it could not meet CBC's deadline.

The Department of Community and Government services did not respond to CBC.

"All I really know is that they've been cleaning it up for the last few weeks," Pizzo-Lyall said.

Pizzo-Lyall also has two children who attend the school.

"They are affected, both of them, because one of them was all day and now he's just half days and my younger boy is also doing half days," he said.

"So being a working parent, it's quite difficult."

Pizzo-Lyall said he's hopeful the school will open soon, but that it's been a slow process.

"I think it's a learning curve for everybody. I know the guys here are doing their best to clean it up," he said.