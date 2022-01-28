Nunavut closes Taloyoak school, announces vaccination clinic schedule

The only school in Taloyoak, Nunavut, has been closed until at least Feb. 7 by the territory's chief public health officer.

In a press released issued late Thursday afternoon, Dr. Michael Patterson announced the closure of the Netsilik Ilihakvik School because contact tracing had "identified an increased risk of exposure to the student population."

Anyone contacted by public health has been told to monitor for symptoms — runny nose, cough, sore throat, fever, or difficulty breathing — and if symptoms develop they've been asked to call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-975-8601.

A number of schools in the territory have been open at half capacity since last week.

Earlier this week the community of Igloolik was put under strict health measures, including a ban on visiting in homes and a limit of five people for outdoor gatherings.



At a press conference Thursday morning Health Minister John Main urged people to get vaccinated. Although he stressed it was a personal choice, he also said people shouldn't be mislead by some who are using radio and social media to "spread lies" about COVID-19 vaccinations.

The territory also announced a schedule for second dose clinics for five to 11-year-olds. The second does is available to children who received their first dose at least eight weeks ago.