Man charged after shots fired in Taloyoak
A 21-year-old man has been charged after an incident with a firearm in Taloyoak, Nunavut.
21-year-old man was charged after firing several rounds and fleeing
Police got a report Thursday about a man with a firearm in the hamlet. He fired several rounds and fled from the scene, according to a RCMP news release Tuesday.
The man was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm with the intent to endanger life, among other charges, say police.
"Fortunately, there were no injuries," states the news release.
The man appeared before a justice of the peace on Monday, and was released on conditions.
He's scheduled to be in court on July 15 in Taloyoak.
