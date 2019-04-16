Man charged after shots fired in Taloyoak

A 21-year-old man has been charged after several rounds were fired in Taloyoak, Nunavut.

Police got a report Thursday about a man with a firearm in the hamlet. He fired several rounds and fled from the scene, according to a RCMP news release Tuesday.

The man was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm with the intent to endanger life, among other charges, say police.

"Fortunately, there were no injuries," states the news release.

The man appeared before a justice of the peace on Monday, and was released on conditions.

He's scheduled to be in court on July 15 in Taloyoak.