Fuel spill shuts down most of Taloyoak health centre; still open for emergencies

The health centre in Taloyoak, Nunavut, is mostly closed due to a fuel spill, according the territory's health department.

Emergency services will still be available in a section of the health centre that's still "free of fuel fumes," a Thursday news release said.

"Should fumes make the entire health centre unfit for patient care, an alternative location in the community will be found and the public will be notified," it reads in part.

The community's dental team is set to be moved to Cambridge Bay until the health centre can be back to full operation.

The release said Nunavut's Department of Health is working with the Department of Community and Government Services to "clean up the spill as quickly as possible."

Any community members with questions are told to call 867-581-5111.