Former Taloyoak official fails to appear in court for charge of defrauding hamlet

The former senior administrative officer of Taloyoak, Nunavut, is charged with fraud, theft over $5,000 and breach of trust.

Ghulam Murtaza, 60, was charged in May, after an investigation by RCMP.

The Taloyoak hamlet council had notified the local RCMP of possible fraud with the Hamlet's finances in February 2017.

Taloyoak ran a deficit in 2017-2018, but has now recovered.

Murtaza was charged along with Javed Mustafa, a 33-year-old from Mississauga, ON. Mustafa is charged with fraud and theft over $5,000.

Both men were expected to appear at the Nunavut Court of Justice on Monday, but did not.

RCMP say if they fail to appear at their next court date, scheduled for Sept. 9, a bench warrant will be issued.