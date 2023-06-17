Whitehorse school gets more donated bikes for fitness program

A Whitehorse school saw a lot more students out on two wheels this spring — thanks to a donation of a fleet of new bikes.

Kevin Embacher, a teacher at Takhini Elementary School, managed to secure some grant money from the Victoria Gold mining company to buy the new bikes and helmets. They've been added to a bunch the school already had, thanks to another donation from a U.S. foundation a few years ago.

"We've been trying to build up a fleet of bikes," Embacher said.

"I've seen a tremendous amount of growth in [students'] ability to ride — and some of the real success stories, like children who would typically not be able to ride a bike and who would not have access to bikes, are riding."

The new batch of bikes — put together for the school by Whitehorse's Icycle Sports — means the school now has enough for every grade to get out riding.

"It makes me smile," said Lisa Evans, the school's vice principal and counsellor.

"It's about relationship and community. These kids are all, you know, connecting with each other. Our community sees the kids out on the bikes, and that's really amazing for community relationships."

A group of students at Whitehorse's Takhini Elementary School prepare for a ride on some new bikes that were donated to the school. (Cheryl Kawaja/CBC)

Evans said it's also about getting kids active outside in nature. Biking is a great activity to help kids self-regulate, she says, because of its rhythmic, repetitive motions.

Student Leah Marshall, out riding with her class earlier this week in a bright safety vest, said it's fun to learn more about bikes, and it also helps her feel "calmer."

"I got my energy out, and I feel just calm and happy," she said.

Mika Silas, another student out for the ride, says she's noticed a big difference in herself.

"The first time when I went on the bike I wasn't very confident. I just wasn't confident. This time, now I am confident," she said.

According to teacher Angela Gale, there's a noticeable difference in the classroom when the kids have been getting out riding bikes. She says there are fewer behavioural issues, and they're able to cover more of the curriculum in less time.

Students from Takhini Elementary School in Whitehorse out for a ride on some new bikes donated to the school. (Cheryl Kawaja/CBC)

It also fits with the values of the new First Nations School Board, which the school joined last year. The board aims to encourage more learning outside the classroom, on the land.

"We're trying to bring more physical literacy into every day," Gale said.

"We know if kids are physically active, they feel good about themselves and it transfers over that they're more alert for learning."

Embacher calls the bike program, made possible through donations, "social justice in action."

"Really, it's a model of reconciliation that all these groups are coming together and helping not only our Indigenous population, but the school's population in general," he said.