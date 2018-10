Video

Take a look at the community feast at the Kalemi Dene school in Ndilo, N.W.T.

The Kalemi Dene school in Ndilo, N.W.T., held its fall community feast Thursday. It also acted as a fundraiser for families who lost their homes in an apartment fire earlier this week.

