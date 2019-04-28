Take a look at how this N.W.T. hospital is dealing with COVID-19

The Department of Health and Social Services gave CBC North special access to Stanton Territorial Hospital in Yellowknife to get a deeper look at how officials are prepared to deal with COVID-19.

To date, the territory has had five confirmed (and now recovered) cases of the novel coronavirus. One of them was treated at Stanton Territorial hospital.

Northbeat host Juanita Taylor got an inside look to find out what steps have been taken to prepare and deal with the ongoing pandemic.