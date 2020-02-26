Drummers who practised songs by long-distance reunite in Yellowknife for performance
Taiko performance from Japan mixes music and martial arts
A group of international drummers are reuniting in Yellowknife this week, over their shared passion of Taiko drumming.
Years ago, Yellowknifer Nancy Mullick met Australian Carole Phillips at a bus station in Nagoya, Japan. The two were headed to an intensive program for Taiko — a style of drumming that originates in Japan and combines music with martial arts.
The two women live across the world but have been practicing songs long-distance for two years. They collaborate with Phillips's partner Treoen Phillips and Pam Vellutini from Oregon.
"Carole mentioned that she had never seen snow before," said Mullick.
Fortunately for Carole, the North has plenty.
WATCH: Friends reunite in Yellowknife and play together in person
They decided to have a reunion in Yellowknife to perform songs they learned over the years.
"We drum easily six hours a day for two weeks and it's extremely intense. It creates really unique bonds," said Mullick, about the intensive program.
"Taiko songs are carefully protected by their writers so we need to get special permission to play some of them."
They're planning to perform at Northern United Place on Thursday.
With files from Avery Zingel and Chantal Dubuc
