Feds approve $3.9M for protected, conserved areas in Tahltan territory

The federal government has approved up to $3,998,760 toward protecting and conserving areas with cultural and ecological importance to Tahltan people.

Catherine McKenna, minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced Monday the funding for the Tahltan Central Government project, which was approved from the Canada Nature Fund.

The project aims to establish Tahltan Indigenous protected and conserved areas through the Tahltan Nation land use planning process. This includes key habitats for species at risk like the Woodland Caribou and Pacific Salmon

A press release from the Tahltan Central Government, the government body of the Tahltan Nation, states the project will help them to further enact and define Tahltan stewardship in its territory. It will also decrease uncertainty for industry and businesses as the area has seen "unprecedented levels of resource development and exploration" over the last two decades, states the release.

"This is an important step forward that will assist in bringing improved stewardship and economic certainty to Tahltan territory," Chad Norman Day, president of the central government, stated in the release.

"[The central government's land director] and her team continue to break new ground and make history in the Tahltan Central Government's quest to ensure that the health, well-being and integrity of our land base is protected for generations to come."

The Tahltan Nation's territory spans 95,933 square kilometres of northwest British Columbia — equivalent to 11 per cent of the province — and includes 70 per cent of B.C.'s Golden Triangle. The territory is also home to three of the province's 19 operating mines and approximately 25 per cent of exploration activities per expenditure, according to the Tahltan Central Government.