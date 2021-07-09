Take a look inside this Tahltan woman's 'amazingly smokin' fish house

CBC North is telling the stories behind recipes posted on our Facebook group, The Arctic Kitchen: Recipes of the North. Join our group and follow along!

Noreen Vance craves spending time in her simple, wooden fish house in Telegraph Creek, B.C.

"It's our culture to live this way," she told CBC North on Facebook messenger.

The Tahltan woman learned early on the importance of practicing her cultural traditions, like catching, drying and smoking fish.

Vance said she uses a fishing net to catch sockeye salmon at her favourite fishing hole in the Stikine River. (Submitted by Noreen Vance)

"I started at a very young age with my grandma ... we use to walk seven kilometres to her fishing hole and fish every day and pack fish back on our backs," she said.

That's when she learned fishing was hard work.

But she also learned it was worth it.

"I crave the smell of my fish house," she said.

Vance can catch up to 25 fresh sockeye salmon while using a net at her favourite fishing hole in the Stikine River.

Noreen Vance fillets her fish after its been hanging for a day. (Submitted by Noreen Vance)

"Then we haul the sockeye back to town where we have a fish gutting table ... then we haul it to our fish house," she said.

That's where the magic happens.

Vance hangs her fish for a full day before filleting it, because, she said, the salmon is too wet and mushy to cut right away.

"When it is dried for a while the fish fillets real nice."

The strips she cuts off the fish are called enacoga.

Vance takes some fish out of her smoke house after a day and a half, instead of a week, for a different flavour and texture. (Submitted by Noreen Vance)

Once they are ready, so is the fish house with smoke from poplar wood.

"As soon as I cut my fish, the enacoga and salmon are hung in the fish house and the drying and smoking process starts," she said.

This process can take up to a week, depending on the weather.

Vance said these are fully smoked enacoga 'strips we cut off the salmon to dry and eat with bear grease or butter.' (Submitted by Noreen Vance)

"The flavour is amazingly smokin'," she said.

But it's about more than just the taste.

"I feel grounded and closer to my grandmother," said Vance. "She and my mother taught me everything I know about fishing."