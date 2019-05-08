Yukon crews fighting wildfire that spread from Tagish property

Yukon firefighters are working to control a blaze that started at a Tagish property on Tuesday afternoon, and soon spread to the surrounding bush.

"It's a rapidly-developing situation," said Mike Fancie, spokesperson for Yukon Wildland Fire Management, just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

"At this point in time, there is still a fire. The fire is not spreading at this point. We don't want to say for sure that it's under control, because we're still firming up the perimeter of that fire."

Fancie said the fire started at a structure and then spread to some dry grass. It has burned about five hectares, he said.

Fancie said officials don't know for certain how the fire started.

But according to the Carcross/Tagish First Nation, it started when a residential propane tank on the Tagish Estates Road blew up, followed by another one. Three buildings on that property then burned down, the First Nation said in a post on Facebook.

Fancie said there were eight wildland firefighters on scene Tuesday afternoon, with three engines and a helicopter. Members of local volunteer fire departments were also there, focusing on the structure fire.

Fancie said altogether, there were about 30 firefighters working in the area.

"We're working hard on making sure that the scene is made safe as quickly as possible, and people don't need to be too concerned about the fire spreading at this point," Fancie said.

"We believe that having held it, we will be able to bring it under control tonight and tomorrow morning."