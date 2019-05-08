Tagish wildfire now under control; First Nation says 2 homes lost

Yukon Wildland Fire Management says a wildfire that started Tuesday on a Tagish property and spread to the bush, is now under control.

"That means we have established a perimeter that is preventing the fire's spread, and we are currently working today towards extinguishing that fire," said Mike Fancie, the government's fire information officer, on Wednesday morning.

According to the Carcross/Tagish First Nation, two homes were lost in the blaze. The First Nation said in a Facebook post that the fire started when a couple of residential propane tanks blew up.

A post from Tuesday evening indicates the First Nation doesn't believe anybody was hurt.

Fancie said the fire spread from a structure to some dry grass nearby, and burned about five hectares before it was brought under control at about 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

He said about 30 wildland firefighters and local volunteer firefighters were involved in fighting the blaze.

He said as of Wednesday morning there are no other structures or values at risk, but firefighters would be back on scene to extinguish the fire.

"Tagish residents should probably be seeing our crews around at some point today. That's totally normal, and we're going to be working on this fire until it's put out," he said.