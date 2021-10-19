Amanda Leas elected new chief of Ta'an Kwäch'än Council

The Ta'an Kwäch'än Council (TKC) has elected a new chief, denying Kristina Kane a fourth term as leader of the Whitehorse-based First Nation.

Amanda Leas was elected in Monday's vote. Four people were on the ballot and all of them were women.

Besides Kane, Leas defeated deputy chief Christina Peters who came in third, and councillor Doris Anderson who finished fourth.

Leas is currently the TKC's office manager.

In all, 195 votes were cast in the election. That represents about 49 per cent of the First Nation's 400 eligible voters.

The Ta'an Kwäch'än Council office in Whitehorse. (James Miller/CBC)

Leas won with 77 votes, or about 39 per cent.

Kane received 45 votes (23 per cent), while Peters received 36 votes (18 per cent) and Anderson received 32 (16 per cent).

Kane was first elected TKC chief in 2012 and was reelected in 2015 and 2018.

Leas will serve a three-year term as chief.

A deputy chief for TKC is typically elected at the same time as chief, also to a three-year term, but there were no nominations this year.