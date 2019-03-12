Whitehorse First Nation says city officials got its quarry proposal wrong

The Ta'an Kwach'an Council in Whitehorse says city officials got its quarry proposal wrong, and that the project has been misrepresented.

Chief Kristina Kane told Whitehorse city council on Monday that the First Nation is not looking to operate a sand and gravel quarry for the next 20 years — rather, the idea is to operate a quarry for just a few years, to level the property for future development.

"We'd like to clear up some misunderstanding in terms of the information that's being portrayed to mayor and council," Kane told city council.

The Ta'an Kwach'an Council in Whitehorse is proposing to build a sand and gravel quarry just off the Alaska Highway, near the Valleyview subdivision.

City officials presented the proposal, from the First Nation's development arm — Da Daghay Development Corporation, last week to council. Councillors were asked to amend the city's Official Community Plan (OCP) to allow the quarry.

"Based on economics and height restrictions related to the airport, it is prudent for us, the Ta'an Kwach'an Council, to bring the grade down before any future development can occur," said Kane.

Right now, the 12.2-hectare parcel of settlement land off the Alaska Highway between Valleyview and Hillcrest is designated for residential development under the OCP.

The quarry is proposed for a parcel of land off the Alaska Highway, adjacent to the Valleyview subdivision. (City of Whitehorse)

On Monday, Ben Asquith of Da Daghay told council that the quarry would only operate for a few years before the land is used for business or residential development.

"We do not want to operate a gravel quarry for 20 years. We respectfully have been working with [city] administration for the last two and a half years, and we have been told that is what we need to put forward."

Mike Gau, the city's director of development services, says that's not true.

"We did not tell them to propose a 20-year quarry. Our information from them is that it could be a 20-year quarry, which spans the OCP life," said Gau.

"Therefore, for the next 20 years there will be natural resource extraction."

He says the city is asking for clarification on what Kane said at Monday's council meeting.

Proposal passes 1st reading

Meanwhile, the proposed change to the OCP passed first reading on Monday, with a vote of 5-2 in favour. Councillors Samson Hartland and Dan Boyd opposed.

Council chambers were full of residents from Valleyview and Ta'an Kwach'an citizens, who showed up to raise their concerns about a quarry.

Council chambers were full of Valleyview residents concerned about the proposed quarry. (Mike Rudyk)

Some recently elected city councillors said it would be one of the toughest decisions they make on council.

Gau says with the new information the Ta'an Kwach'an Council gave at council, the First Nation could direct its development corporation to come back to the city to see where they can modify their plans.

"There could be potential down-scaling of the size of the quarry," said Gau

He says if the First Nation can scale down the proposal, it would have less of an impact to the Valleyview residents.

And Gau says there's a lot of work and consultation still to happen, before the project goes ahead.

"There's months and months and months of council process before they put a scoop in the ground. And lots of opportunities for public input. So we're right at the highest-level document right now," he said.