Tłıchǫ government submits proposal to develop Whatì Falls

The Tłıchǫ government has submitted a plan to develop the Whatì waterfalls into a more welcoming tourism destination.

The government's Department of Culture and Lands Protection filed a project application, draft permit and wildlife monitoring and management plan last week to the Wek' èezhìi Land and Water Board to expand access to the falls — located about 20 kilometres from Whatì on the La Martre River.

The department proposes to upgrade surrounding trails and to repair fencing around the falls to make it safer for visitors. It also suggests upgrading the access road, attached to the new Tłıchǫ highway, to make the falls more accessible.

In the project description, the department says construction is expected to last approximately eight weeks this spring. About 49 crew members are expected to conduct levelling, clearing, and geotechnical drilling.

The department says this work is a prerequisite to developing a day use area and possible campground at the falls.

The Tłıchǫ Highway opened in November, giving Whatì — a community previously only accessible by plane or winter road — a means of driving in and out at any time.

In a cover letter to Ryan Fequet, executive director of the Wek' èezhìi Land and Water Board, the department of culture and lands director Tammy Steinwand-Deschambeault wrote that they are expecting a "significant influx" of tourists into the community and there is "minimal infrastructure to support the tourist experience" at the falls.

She said that repairs and upgrades are necessary "to ensure a safe and pleasant user experience."

In 2021, her department conducted a public survey in person and online to gauge support for the potential development. From the surveys' 33 respondents — 24 of whom were from Whatì — the department said it heard that residents want the site to be developed.

Respondents listed a campground, washrooms, fire pits, cabins and RV sites as amenities they hope to see built.

The department noted the spiritual and cultural importance the area holds and that developments must respect the land, water and wildlife.

In her letter, Steinwand-Deschambeault asked that the water board issue a permit by mid-April for construction to begin during the summer.