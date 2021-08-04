Most new N.W.T. syphilis cases are in people without adequate housing

The N.W.T.'s deputy chief public health officer says the majority of syphilis cases in a recent spike are being found in people who don't have adequate housing.

Dr. Andy Delli-Pizzi says most of the cases are in Yellowknife — about 80 per cent of all cases — and 60 per cent of the cases territory-wide are in the underhoused population.

Health officials have recently been warning residents of an outbreak of the sexually transmitted infection in the territory that has been ongoing since 2019. Syphilis can cause long-term, serious disease if not treated.

Delli-Pizzi says people can lower their risk of acquiring sexually transmitted infections by using condoms and getting tested. But he says the rate of infection in the homeless population is also about broader social issues.

"These protective social determinants of health are things like housing and social networks and education and income," Delli-Pizzi said.

"So, when we start to lose those protective social determinants, we're at risk of all kinds of health outcomes, including sexually transmitted infections."

Delli-Pizzi said the outbreak of syphilis seemed to flatten out in 2020, but there is now an uptick in cases. In the first seven months of 2021, 37 cases of syphilis were reported. That's up by about 50 per cent from 2019 when the outbreak first started.

"There's no doubt that was interrupted during the pandemic, but we need to reboot the communications to inform people and to continue to build their personal strength to try to protect themselves," he said.

"This means healthy sexual behaviours, using condoms and then importantly, you know, getting tested if you have any concerns at all."

Health officials have set up a dedicated, confidential phone number in Yellowknife to provide advice to people as well as rapid testing. Hours at clinics have also been extended and there is enhanced testing for pregnant women.