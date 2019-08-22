Territory's chief public health officer declares syphilis outbreak in N.W.T.

A "dramatic increase" in syphilis rates since the beginning of 2019 has led the N.W.T.'s chief public health officer to declare an outbreak of the sexually transmitted infection in the territory.

Dr. Kami Kandola's office issued the outbreak Thursday morning in a news release. The release noted that since Jan. 1, 28 cases of syphilis have been reported in the territory, with 70 per cent of those in Yellowknife.

One of those cases, the release reads, included a newborn diagnosed with congenital syphilis, the first such case in the territory since 2009. Congenital syphilis occurs when a mother passes the infection on to her baby during pregnancy, and can led to serious health complications including stillbirth or neonatal death.

The issuance of the outbreak follows a public health advisory issued in April, noting a spike in the diagnoses of the STIs syphilis and gonorrhea.

In this May 23, 1944 file photo, the organism treponema pallidum, which causes syphilis, is seen through an electron microscope. The N.W.T. has seen 28 new syphilis cases since the beginning of 2019. (The Associated Press)

The release states that Dr. Kandola "has directed a proactive public health response focusing initially in Yellowknife," which will include increased access to STI testing and syphilis blood testing, expanding walk-in clinic access, and enhanced STI testing for pregnant women.

The response will also include a dedicated STI phone line for people to get confidential advice and information, cross-training frontline staff, and a targeted ad campaign.

Syphilis is diagnosed through a blood test and can be treated with penicillin or other antibiotics.

There's a wide range of symptoms, including an open sore at the site where the bacteria entered the body, usually in the genitals or throat. People infected may also have a fever, swollen glands, a rash, or patchy hair loss, according to Health Canada.