Head of N.W.T. RCMP addresses Frank Gruben search, ongoing priorities

The head of RCMP in the N.W.T. says he hears Frank Gruben's family's pain in having a loved one still missing.

The Gwich'in Inuvialuit man has been missing for about two months and was last seen in Fort Smith, N.W.T.

Gruben's family has criticized the police's efforts in trying to find him. RCMP have said they have repeatedly called for information from the public and continue investigating.

"If you don't find the family member, the loved one, nothing you do will be enough," said RCMP Chief Supt. Sydney Lecky. "We understand that and I appreciate it."

Still, he added that all of the police's leads so far have been "exhausted."

"I can tell you that we've had a consultation with experts within the policing world from Ottawa right through to British Columbia to try and engage other supports," Lecky said.

Speaking with CBC's The Trailbreaker, he mentioned that most of Gruben's communication was through social media, but would not share whether police were trying to access his accounts.

While community members have organized searches , Lecky said police have not called on formal search and rescue efforts because they don't have a specific last known location.

"We have had localized searches, but, other than the community which some of our members were involved in, no. We don't have the big production that you would see with helicopters and that sort of thing because we just don't have that starting point."

Indigenous recruitment a priority

Lecky recently held his first news conference as chief superintendent for N.W.T. RCMP where he shared priorities for his tenure, including increasing Indigenous recruiting.

"When I go to communities and I talk to kids and community members, they want to see themselves represented in the policing uniforms," he said.

He said he also wants to increase the number of staff — not just uniformed officers but 911 operators, front counter staff, clerks — who speak Indigenous languages.

"If I can recruit people from the North, they're likely to stay here for a longer period of time and that takes pressure off of us in the long run as well," he said.

To do so, RCMP is launching a pre-cadet program that will bring youth to the RCMP's training facility in Regina.

Lecky said consulting with the territory's smaller communities is one way reconciliation is being adapted into police work.

The question of police communication with communities comes after residents in Aklavik and Fort McPherson took it upon themselves to try to oust alleged drug dealers.

Lecky said the cause of those situations was "clearly frustration."

But he said investigations take time.

"That is very challenging but we will continue our best efforts," he said.

He added that police have taken steps internally with a new media relations officer to better communicate with the public.