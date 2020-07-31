Swimmer's itch detected at Hay River Territorial Park beach

N.W.T. Parks is warning people about swimmer's itch suspected at Hay River Territorial Park beach.

N.W.T. Parks issued a caution that the parasites have recently been reported at the beach. The condition — also called cercarial dermatitis — comes from contact with a water parasite, and causes skin irritation.

Itching typically begins 10 to 30 minutes after exposure, and can last a few days to a week, the statement said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms may include tingling, burning or itching skin; small reddish pimples; and small blisters.

To prevent swimmer's itch:

Avoid swimming in the water.

Avoid spending extended periods of time in the water.

Wash and briskly rub the skin with a cloth immediately after leaving the water.

Dry off and don't leave drops of water on your skin.

The statement said that people who suspect they have swimmer's itch can call their local health centre.