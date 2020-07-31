Swimmer's itch detected at Hay River Territorial Park beach
N.W.T. Parks is warning people about swimmer's itch at Hay River Territorial Park beach. The condition — also called cercarial dermatitis — comes from contact with a water parasite, and causes skin irritation.
N.W.T. Parks is warning people about swimmer's itch suspected at Hay River Territorial Park beach.
N.W.T. Parks issued a caution that the parasites have recently been reported at the beach. The condition — also called cercarial dermatitis — comes from contact with a water parasite, and causes skin irritation.
Itching typically begins 10 to 30 minutes after exposure, and can last a few days to a week, the statement said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms may include tingling, burning or itching skin; small reddish pimples; and small blisters.
To prevent swimmer's itch:
- Avoid swimming in the water.
- Avoid spending extended periods of time in the water.
- Wash and briskly rub the skin with a cloth immediately after leaving the water.
- Dry off and don't leave drops of water on your skin.
The statement said that people who suspect they have swimmer's itch can call their local health centre.
