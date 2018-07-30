Man allegedly asked girl to get in his red van, warn Yellowknife RCMP

Yellowknife RCMP are investigating a report of a suspicious man who allegedly asked a young girl to get into his vehicle Friday.

A 14-year-old girl was walking on Finlayson Drive in the area near St. Joseph School between noon and 1 p.m. on Friday, when a man driving a red van approached her, according to a police news release.

The man allegedly offered the girl a ride and told her to get into his vehicle.

The girl did not have any physical or verbal interaction with the man and was able to walk to safety, police said.

The man is described as having "tanned" skin, black hair and is believed to be in his 40s.

The red van had double sliding doors, said police.

Anyone with information, or who has seen a matching van or person, is asked to contact RCMP.

"The RCMP reminds parents and caregivers to be thorough in educating children in their care with regards to the dangers of speaking to strangers," the news release said.