RCMP investigating 'suspicious death' in Inuvik

Police are investigating what they call a "suspicious death" in Inuvik, N.W.T., according to a RCMP news release Monday afternoon.

Inuvik RCMP got a call at about 11:39 p.m. on Friday about an injured man who wasn't responsive on Union Street, say police. It is unclear from the RCMP news release when and where the man was pronounced dead.

No one has been charged yet, and police say the investigation is still ongoing.

The force's major crime unit is working with the Inuvik RCMP and forensic identification services. The territory's coroner services is also helping with the investigation, states the news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Inuvik RCMP at 867-777-1111, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or nwtnutips.com.