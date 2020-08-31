Skip to Main Content
Pangnirtung RCMP arrest man after finding person with gunshot wound at home
North

33-year-old Steven Evic charged with 1st-degree murder

CBC News ·
A file photo of Pangnirtung, Nunavut. Police have released more information on their investigation into the death of a man in the community. (CP)

Police have arrested and charged a man with first-degree murder after their investigation into a death of a man in Pangnirtung, Nunavut.

On Friday, police said they started a homicide investigation after finding a man dead inside a home in the community early Friday morning shortly after 1 a.m.

In an updated news release on Monday, Pangnirtung RCMP say they found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound at a home in the community. Police did not name the victim.

As a result of the investigation, RCMP say they arrested 33-year-old Steven Evic and charged him with first-degree murder. 

Evic is scheduled to be in court on Sept. 29 in Iqaluit, states the news release.

Police ask anyone with information to contact 867-979-1111.

