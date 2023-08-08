Man, 24, charged after 'suspicious' death in Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T.

Zakk Lafferty, 24, is facing one charge of second degree murder following the death of a 17-year-old youth in Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T.

Police initially reported the death on Aug. 4.

RCMP said earlier that morning officers had received a call to go to a residence in the community.

There they found the young man with "serious injuries."

Emergency responders brought him to Stanton Territorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Lafferty is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.