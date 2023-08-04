Police investigating 'suspicious' death of 17-year-old boy in Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T.

Behchokǫ̀ RCMP say a 17-year-old male youth died early Friday morning in the community.

Police have deemed the death "suspicious."

In a news release, police say officers received a call to go to a home in Behchokǫ̀ at about 2:45 a.m. on Friday.

"The RCMP members arrived and immediately provided first aid to a male with serious injuries," say police.

Paramedics later brought the youth to the community health centre and then Stanton Territorial Hospital in Yellowknife, where he was declared deceased.

Police say an adult man is in custody in relation to the death, but he has not yet been charged.

The territory's coroner is also investigating the death.