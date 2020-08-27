Police say vehicle fire in downtown Yellowknife may be 'suspicious'

Police are investigating a vehicle that was on fire in downtown Yellowknife early Thursday morning.

At about 3:56 a.m., Yellowknife RCMP say they got a call about a vehicle on fire that was parked near 49 Street and 51 Avenue.

When they got there, police say they found the vehicle "engulfed in flames," according to a news release sent Thursday.

The Yellowknife fire department came and extinguished the fire and there were no injuries, say police.

A fence between the N.W.T. Diamond Centre and Boston Pizza was damaged in the fire, according to police.

The fire marshal and RCMP are investigating the incident, and police say they believe "the fire could be suspicious in nature."

"Yellowknife RCMP are encouraging anyone who may have noticed something in the area ... early Thursday morning to come forward," said Staff Sgt. Yannick Hamel in the news release.

Anyone with information can contact RCMP at 867-669-1111.