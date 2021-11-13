Convicted sex offender, 41, charged following 'suspicious behaviour' in Dawson City

RCMP in Whitehorse say they've arrested a 41-year-old man for "failure to comply with conditions" after investigating a spike in suspicious activity reports that began in Dawson City, Yukon.

In a media statement issued Saturday morning, police said they started to receive an increase in reports of suspicious behaviour in the town on Nov. 6, which led to seven "comprehensive investigations."

All of those investigations, said police, were linked to the same accused person, of no fixed address.

While carrying out a background investigation, RCMP said they learned the accused was a convicted sex offender and was "not complying with certain reporting requirements."

On Friday, RCMP said the accused was arrested, charged and released by a judge "on several conditions." Carlie McCann, a spokesperson for the RCMP, told CBC News the individual was charged for "failure to comply with conditions."

RCMP did not say what conditions had been broken, what conditions were applied to his release, or what kind of suspicious behaviour police had investigated.

"Police recognize that there were significant safety concerns from the public around these investigations and appreciate the calls for service alerting police to suspicious behaviour," the statement said.