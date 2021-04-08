Yellowknife RCMP seeking 2 suspects after alleged break and enter

RCMP are looking for two male suspects after an alleged break and enter at a Yellowknife apartment building.

Officers responded to the call at Sandstone Apartments on Range Lake Road at around 6 p.m. Wednesday. RCMP say a weapon was used in the incident, but no one was hurt.

A police service dog was part of the response team, said RCMP, as multiple officers established a perimeter around the building.

Police said the two suspects have not been identified, and there is no description of either individual. However, RCMP said there is no risk to the general public because those involved are all believed to know each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111.