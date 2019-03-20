Inuvik RCMP looking for suspect in arson at apartment complex

RCMP are looking for a suspect in a "disturbance" early Wednesday morning in Inuvik.

In a press release, RCMP say it happened at 20 Boot Lake Rd., which is the Lakeview apartment complex, at around 1 a.m.

"Multiple calls were received stating a man had run through the hallways yelling and a strong noxious substance was [smelled] by residents," the statement said.

"One resident also stated his vehicle had been set on fire, and flames were extinguished by residents prior to RCMP arrival."

RCMP say the suspect fled the area. He's described as a tall man with a slender build, wearing a black and red jacket.

"RCMP take the actions of this individual(s) very seriously and are exploring charges related to arson, mischief endangering life, as well as uttering threats," said Cst. Heather Cosenzo in the statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Inuvik RCMP at 867-777-1111, or anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).