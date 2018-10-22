Suspect arrested in connection to Thanksgiving theft in Yellowknife

RCMP have arrested a suspect in connection with a theft that happened in Yellowknife over Thanksgiving, in which a family returned home to find guns, jewelry and other valuables had been stolen.

Toufic Chamas was arrested on Oct. 19 during a traffic stop, according to an RCMP news release. Police said they found ammunition and a handgun in the man's vehicle.

Police say the handgun was stolen from a home on Rivett Crescent.

Chamas has been charged with seven firearms offences, two driving related offences, and several other offences, said RCMP.

Chamas is in custody and is expected in court on Oct. 24.

Beau Desire-Tesar of Yellowknife is still wanted for multiple counts of theft.

Police describe Desire-Tesar as Caucasian, 6'0", with a lanky build, dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

The public is asked to contact police and not approach Desire-Tesar, as they say he may have firearms.

Anyone with information is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.