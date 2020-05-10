Suspect arrested after alleged homicide in Inukjuak​​​​​​​

The Kativik Regional Police Force say a suspect has been arrested in relation to an alleged homicide in Inukjuak, in the northern Quebec region of Nunavik.

According to a news release sent Sunday afternoon, an Inukjuak resident reported the disappearance of a 29-year-old man on Thursday.

Police say they began work to locate the man immediately, and their investigation took them to a residence where "they discovered the body of the missing individual, who showed signs of violence."

The man's death was pronounced at the scene.

After this, the investigation was transferred over to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), which sent a team of investigators to Inukjuak to investigate the death.

The Kativik Regional Police Force say they also dispatched additional police officers to the village to help the SQ investigators.

"Their joint efforts led to the arrest of a suspect in connection with the death of the missing person," said the release.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Monday from Inukjuak by phone to face criminal charges.

Both police forces are offering sincere condolences to the loved ones of the victim, and "thank the citizens of Inukjuak, who provided the information which led to the arrest of the suspect."