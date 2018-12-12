Yellowknife woman who drove truck into restaurant pleads guilty

A Yellowknife woman accused of crashing a pick-up truck into a Yellowknife restaurant in July has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

On Tuesday, Kimberley Ongahak, 36, pleaded guilty to impaired driving in connection with the incident at Sushi Café on Franklin Avenue. The prosecutor says charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and taking a vehicle without the owner's consent will be withdrawn.

According to court records, in September Ongahak was found guilty of two other charges related to the same accident — failing to remain at the scene and driving without a licence. She was fined a total of $920.

She was charged after a white Ford F-150 crashed into the restaurant on July 15.

This is what the inside of the damaged restaurant looked like in July. (Kirsten Fenn/CBC)

The truck broke through Sushi Café's walls and windows. The accident occurred in the early morning hours. No one was in the restaurant at the time, but it had to be closed for a number of days for repairs.

On Tuesday Ongahak also pleaded guilty to an unrelated assault charge that occurred the day of the accident. She is scheduled to be sentenced on that charge and the impaired driving charge on March 8.

In the new year, Ongahak is also scheduled to be tried on another assault charge, related to an incident two weeks before the accident. She has previous convictions for assault and assault causing bodily harm.