$2K fine for woman who drove truck into Yellowknife's Sushi Café

A woman who crashed a pickup truck into a Yellowknife restaurant last summer has been fined $2,000 and is prohibited from driving for two years.

On July 15, 2018, Kimberley Ongahak took her friend's white Ford F-150 and after losing control of the vehicle, drove it into the building which houses Sushi Café on Franklin Avenue.

According to court documents, Ongahak left the scene but was found intoxicated to the point of being incoherent when police found her.

This is what the inside of the damaged restaurant looked like the morning of July 15, 2018. (Kirsten Fenn/CBC)

The truck broke through Sushi Café's walls and windows. The accident occurred in the early morning hours. No one was in the restaurant at the time, but it had to be closed for a number of days for repairs.

On Friday, Ongahak was fined $2,000 for impaired driving, banned from driving a vehicle for two years, and also prohibited from going within 10 metres of Sushi Café.

Last September, Ongahak was found guilty of two other charges related to the same accident — failing to remain at the scene and driving without a licence. She was fined a total of $920.