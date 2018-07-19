Truck that crashed into Sushi Café may have been stolen

The truck that crashed into a popular sushi restaurant in Yellowknife last weekend may have been stolen, say RCMP.

The windows and exterior walls of Sushi Café were shattered early Sunday morning after a white Ford F-150 rammed into the front of the restaurant. Owner Anita Wai said she was told by police that the driver ran away.

The restaurant is now closed until further notice while the damages are repaired. Wai said that could take a few months.

In a Thursday news release, police said they don't believe the restaurant was intentionally targeted.

The Yellowknifer newspaper reported this week that the family that runs Sushi Café believed that could have been the case.

The article on Wednesday quoted a restaurant spokesperson who said they received a tip about a man claiming responsibility for the crash on Facebook. It was believed to be related to an alleged altercation between Wai and an intoxicated customer the day before the crash.

RCMP said they are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone that may have seen the vehicle prior to the incident to contact them at 867-669-1111.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at nwtnutips.com or by texting nwtnutips to 274637.